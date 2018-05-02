EarthQuaker Devices Announces New Pyramids Stereo Flanging Device

EarthQuaker Devices has announced its new Pyramids Stereo flanging device.

From the company: Built upon the same proprietary DSP architecture as the Avalanche Run, Pyramids is a Stereo Flanging Device with five user-definable presets, eight flanger modes, tap tempo, tap subdivision via the Rate & Tap mini-toggle, a multifunction Modify control, positive and negative feedback and a variable Mix control.

Pyramids' “Activate” footswitch features EarthQuaker Devices’ Flexi-Switch technology. This relay-based true-bypass switching platform allows for momentary or latching operation. For standard latching operation, guitarists can tap the footswitch to activate the effect and tap again to bypass. For momentary operation, they can hold down the footswitch for as long as desired, and release the footswitch to bypass.

Pyramids' eight flanger modes are:

Sweeps up and down in stepped increments, producing a rhythmic flange effect similar to an arpeggiator and/or sequencer on a synth instrument. Random: Sweeps up and down in random intervals, creating a chaotic flange effect similar to a synthesizer or envelope filter’s “sample & hold” function.

To accommodate any input source, Pyramids includes stereo input and outputs which allow for a variety of routing options onstage or in the studio. Routing possibilities include:

Mono in / Mono out

Mono in / Stereo out

Stereo in / Stereo out

The EarthQuaker Devices Pyramids Stereo Flanging Deviceis available now for $299.

For more info, head on over to earthquakerdevices.com.