NAMM 2019: Charvel Unveils New Angel Vivaldi Signature Model

NAMM 2019: Charvel has announced its new Angel Vivaldi signature electric guitar, the Angel Vivaldi Signature DK24-7 NOVA.

The guitar features a modified Dinky basswood body finished in Satin Sage Green with gold hardware and a tilt-back reverse 7-string licensed Strat headstock.

The three-piece bolt-on maple neck—custom-shaped to Vivaldi’s preferences—has graphite reinforcement, a hand-rubbed oil back finish, Luminlay side dots and a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel. Its 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard features rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets, cascading black dot inlays and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

An HH pickup configuration consisting of a DiMarzio The Tone Zone bridge pickup and DiMarzio Air Norton neck pickup, both with gold bobbins, comes standard, while other features include a five-way blade pickup switch, dome-style knobs for the volume and tone controls, a Gotoh Custom 7-string 510 tremolo bridge, locking tuners and more.

The Charvel Angel Vivaldi Signature DK24-7 NOVA will be available in March for $1,632.64.

For more info, head on over to charvel.com.