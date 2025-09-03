“Push the boundaries of modern guitar design”: Rick Graham’s second Charvel signature is an ode to his reconnection with the guitar – and it’s got a killer relic’d pink finish

News
By published

Graham has reflected a rollercoaster few years into his reprised Superstrat

Charvel Rick Graham Signature Pro-Mod DK24 2PT
(Image credit: Charvel)

Charvel has reunited with British virtuoso and online educator Rick Graham for another signature guitar. The firm says the Pro-Mod DK24 2PT has been designed to “push the boundaries of modern guitar design.”

Graham is something of a player’s player, with Nuno Bettencourt, Greg Howe, and Joe Satriani all calling themselves fans. Meanwhile, Graham's guitar lessons and workshops have seen him build a healthy online following.

His first signature with Charvel came in 2021. It was built off a Dinky body with some tactful scallops and contours, Gotoh hardware, and a HSS configuration of Bare Knuckle pickups. Its successor takes a fresh approach to that recipe.

Once again employing a Dinky body, it pairs alder wood with an all-maple bolt-on neck, said to be “super fast”, and a 12" - 16" compound radius fretboard with 24 jumbo frets and rolled edges. There's also a Stratocaster-style reverse headstock with a bare maple finish, rather than matching the aged and flaking body finish.

Gotoh’s presence remains among the hardware touches, with a Custom 510 fixed bridge with chrome whammy bar augmented by Charvel die-cast locking tuners. There's also a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut and Luminlay side dots, while the fretboard inlays are black dots.

For the electronics, the Bare Knuckles have been cast aside in favour of custom-wound Charvel pickups, with the HSS setup retained. Charvel promises the pups will deliver Graham’s signature and ultra-versatile voice on a well-rounded instrument.

Aesthetically, it’s impossible to ignore its distressed satin shell pink nitrocellulose finish, with chrome hardware, and its maple fretboard capping the look.

Showcasing the Pro-Mod Signature Rick Graham DK24 2PT CM | Charvel Guitars - YouTube Showcasing the Pro-Mod Signature Rick Graham DK24 2PT CM | Charvel Guitars - YouTube
Watch On

“When my first model came out, it felt like a milestone,” Graham reflects. “It captured who I was, what I needed, and what I wanted to say, but time moves on. A lot has changed in my playing and in my life – I've been through some ups and downs.

“But in that space, I found myself reconnecting with my love of the instrument; the feeling it gives you. This new signature is a reflection of that – of who I am now, and where I'm heading.

“I've always been a huge fan of relics,” he adds. “They look and feel like they've lived, like they have a story to tell. It's calling out to be picked up and for those stories to continue.”

Image 1 of 2
Charvel Rick Graham Signature Pro-Mod DK24 2PT
(Image credit: Charvel)

The Charvel Rick Graham Signature Pro-Mod DK24 2PT is available now for $1,799.99.

Head to Charvel for more.

It’s not the first time Charvel has leaned into the relic hype in recent times, with its Pro-Mod series, standard range, and its SoCal Superstrat all getting in on the act.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.