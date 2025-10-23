“When I started playing PRS, I never looked back”: John Mayer explains why he got hooked on PRS guitars
The guitarist has also singled out two features of his signature Silver Sky that he believes make it special
John Mayer has waxed lyrical about what makes his PRS Silver Sky signature guitar – and PRS electric guitars in general – unlike any other, saying there’s one “miraculous” thing about it.
As is well known, Mayer was a Fender Strat player during the first half of his career but later pivoted to the PRS ranks, launching his highly acclaimed Silver Sky in 2018 after a two year R&D period.
Since then, the Silver Sky has sold like hot cakes, topping Reverb’s list of best-selling electric guitars for two years running before it was dethroned last year.
In a new video, Mayer has once again discussed what it is about PRS guitars that captured his heart – and though it comes from a PRS post that no doubt wants to highlight the Silver Sky, Mayer's comments on the brand's ethos make for interesting listening.
“When I started playing PRS, I never looked back,” he says. “They're extremely high-performance instruments, and whether you are playing on the couch at home or on a stage in front of a crowd of people, there's nothing you can't do on these guitars.”
Above all, though, he champions two features of the Silver Sky design, which has been aesthetically reprised in various forms over the years, The first of those is the consistency of the builds.
“I could go into any music store in the world, pick a Silver Sky up off the wall, play it that night, and never skip a beat,” he purrs. “The same instrument that I play is available to anyone in the world who picks up a PRS, and that is the most exciting thing as a guitar player, which I still am, no matter what.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“I don't think you've ever seen me break a string on-stage with this guitar or any PRS,” he adds, “and that's just miraculous.”
A post shared by PRS Guitars (@prsguitars)
A photo posted by on
Again, Mayer has a vested interest in selling the Silver Sky here, but with PRS' reputation for flawless craftsmanship and build quality, his comments strike a chord. Plus, it's an interesting insight into Mayer's priorities as a guitar player and designer, and how PRS was able to capture his affection.
Having said that, his relationship with PRS actually got off to a rocky start when he had to go above and beyond to prove to the person he was calling at the firm that he was actually John Mayer, and not some prankster.
In related news, Mayer was a guest star at Matthew McConaughey's book launch, providing an artist crossover none of us knew we needed.
The guitarist has also revealed he has enough songs to put out a follow-up record to 2021's Sob Rock, but he won't be rushing its creation.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.