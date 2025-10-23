“When I started playing PRS, I never looked back”: John Mayer explains why he got hooked on PRS guitars

John Mayer has waxed lyrical about what makes his PRS Silver Sky signature guitar – and PRS electric guitars in general – unlike any other, saying there’s one “miraculous” thing about it.

As is well known, Mayer was a Fender Strat player during the first half of his career but later pivoted to the PRS ranks, launching his highly acclaimed Silver Sky in 2018 after a two year R&D period.

Since then, the Silver Sky has sold like hot cakes, topping Reverb’s list of best-selling electric guitars for two years running before it was dethroned last year.

In a new video, Mayer has once again discussed what it is about PRS guitars that captured his heart – and though it comes from a PRS post that no doubt wants to highlight the Silver Sky, Mayer's comments on the brand's ethos make for interesting listening.

“When I started playing PRS, I never looked back,” he says. “They're extremely high-performance instruments, and whether you are playing on the couch at home or on a stage in front of a crowd of people, there's nothing you can't do on these guitars.”

Above all, though, he champions two features of the Silver Sky design, which has been aesthetically reprised in various forms over the years, The first of those is the consistency of the builds.

“I could go into any music store in the world, pick a Silver Sky up off the wall, play it that night, and never skip a beat,” he purrs. “The same instrument that I play is available to anyone in the world who picks up a PRS, and that is the most exciting thing as a guitar player, which I still am, no matter what.

“I don't think you've ever seen me break a string on-stage with this guitar or any PRS,” he adds, “and that's just miraculous.”

Again, Mayer has a vested interest in selling the Silver Sky here, but with PRS' reputation for flawless craftsmanship and build quality, his comments strike a chord. Plus, it's an interesting insight into Mayer's priorities as a guitar player and designer, and how PRS was able to capture his affection.

Having said that, his relationship with PRS actually got off to a rocky start when he had to go above and beyond to prove to the person he was calling at the firm that he was actually John Mayer, and not some prankster.

The guitarist has also revealed he has enough songs to put out a follow-up record to 2021's Sob Rock, but he won't be rushing its creation.