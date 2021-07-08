Charvel expands its signature lineup with all-new Rick Graham and updated Guthrie Govan models

As brands from all corners of the guitar world gear up for the hectic Summer NAMM period, Charvel has been quick off the mark with the announcement of two stellar-looking signature guitars for fusion virtuosos Guthrie Govan and Rick Graham.

Known for their fierce blends of… well, everything, Govan and Graham have each designed signature models that aim to keep up with their expansive playing styles through robust and impressive spec sheets, decorated with premium tonewoods and pickup choices.

While it’s Graham’s first-ever signature six-string from the South California-based brand, Govan already has a number of Charvels under his belt, with his latest iteration introducing a slew of intriguing material updates and functional appointments.

Enough teasing. Read on for an in-depth look at the standout signatures from Charvel for 2021.

Charvel Rick Graham Signature MJ DK24 2PT CM

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel)

UK-based guitar wizard Rick Graham, celebrated solo performer and online educator revered for his masterful approach to playing that sees him employ techniques and sounds from a number of styles, has been treated to his first-ever signature for 2021 by Charvel.

Arriving in a Celeste finish, the MJ DK24 2PT CM boasts a basswood Dinky body, which has been crafted with a scalloped lower back and contoured heel for greater upper-fret access. A bolt-on caramelized maple neck and fretboard, complete with a 12”-16” compound radius and 24 jumbo stainless steel frets, also makes the cut.

Elsewhere, the fusion maestro has opted for a Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge, Gotoh die-cast locking tuners and a Fender Stratocaster-style headstock.

As for the electronics, Graham’s guitar features an HSS-configured set of specially voiced Custom Rick Graham Bare Knuckle pickups, said to be suitable for everything from delicate clean tones to high-gain mayhem – a fitting addition for Graham, given his oh-so eclectic musical repertoire.

A bridge humbucker, fitted with split-coil functionality, lines up alongside two single-coils, all of which are controlled by a five-way blade switch, master volume and master tone knob. An unusual rear-positioned output jack completes the spec sheet.

Rick Graham’s signature Charvel will be available for $2,699 when it is released in September 2021.

Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature MJ San Dimas SD24 CM

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel)

For 2021, Charvel has launched a made-in-Japan Guthrie Govan signature, which sports an elegant Three-Tone Sunburst finish. The MJ San Dimas SD24 CM swaps out Govan’s previously preferred caramelized ash for a basswood body, which makes use of an ash top.

Lining up alongside the body is a bolt-on maple graphite-reinforced neck and 12”-16” compound radius caramelized maple fretboard, which is adorned with 24 jumbo stainless steel frets. Other appointments include a specially contoured neck heel for quick transitions, Charvel locking tremolo bridge with pop-in tremolo arm and brass block, and Gotoh die-cast locking tuners.

Under the hood, three custom-wound Charvel pickups are arranged into an HSH configuration, dictated by a five-way pickup selector switch and an additional two-way mini-toggle responsible for accessing genuine single-coil tones for greater sonic versatility.

Two master controls for volume and tone also feature, complete with eloquent numbered dome controls, which look right at home against the flash finish.

Guthrie Govan’s latest signature will be available in October 2021 for $2,599.

