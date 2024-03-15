“Advanced playability for the seasoned professional and the aspiring performer”: Charvel launches its latest Pro-Mod model – rolling out relic’d finishes to its standard range for the first time

By Phil Weller
published

Giving a worn-in look and feel to its flagship model, the firm looks to marry old and new with a guitar that is said to blend “sophisticated style with assertive tone for maximum playing enjoyment”

Charvel Pro-Mod Relic San Dimas Style 1 HH
(Image credit: Charvel)

Charvel has expanded its Pro-Mod Series with the Pro-Mod Relic San Dimas Style 1 HH FR PF – an electric guitar that introduces relic'd finishes to the firm's standard range for the first time.

As is the go-to line from guitar builders, the six-string – which is available in Weathered Black, Weathered Orange and Weather White finishes – sets out to deliver modern features with “sought-after” vintage elements, which in this case comes via the well-executed relic finish. 

Charvel’s hot-rod Super Strat guitars have always been about speed, and its latest offering looks to be no different. A thin bolt-on maple neck profile offers “lightning-fast playing and completely unhindered position shifts”. 

It serves 22 jumbo frets across its 12”-16” compound radius pau ferro fretboard – a common rosewood alternative. Its rolled edges aims give the instrument the broken-in feel of an already well-loved guitar, with scope for plenty more love and mileage yet. 

Stability is bolstered by a graphite-reinforced truss rod. Charvel adds that its heel mount adjustment thumb wheel is a “must” for touring musicians, allowing for quick, on-the-fly tweaks. 

The fretboard is completed by cream dot inlays and white side dots, with Charvel-branded die-cast tuners jutting out of its natural finished headstock. 

A 1000 Series Floyd Rose floating bridge for unhindered whammy acrobatics is fixed onto its distressed alder body, while a single volume control, three-way pickup switch, and the absence of tone controls make for a no-nonsense setup, where the focus is on playing, not tweaking.   

Image 1 of 2
(Image credit: Charvel)

The guitar features high-output Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 (bridge) and 59 SH-1N (neck) humbuckers, which are in place to deliver “plenty of sweet overtones”. 

Charvel has been manufacturing its Pro-Mod Series models from its Californian factory for over a decade. This new model nails the road-worn look and continues the firm's recent relic'ing trend, which first began with the release of Henrik Danhage's signature model.

Image 1 of 2
(Image credit: Charvel)

As mentioned, the model is available in a trio of finishes, with the natural beauty of its alder body peaking through its scuffed edges. All three versions feature the same black hardware, resulting in a rather stealthy look for the black model, and a bolder contrasting look for the white.  

Image 1 of 2
(Image credit: Charvel)

If relic'd guitars aren't your thing, another recent addition to Charvel's roster in the limited-edition, stealth bomber-esque, Super-Stock DKA22 might be.  

The new model costs $1,599 and is available to order today. 

For more information, head to Charvel.

Image 1 of 2
(Image credit: Charvel)

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.