Charvel has expanded its Pro-Mod Series with the Pro-Mod Relic San Dimas Style 1 HH FR PF – an electric guitar that introduces relic'd finishes to the firm's standard range for the first time.

As is the go-to line from guitar builders, the six-string – which is available in Weathered Black, Weathered Orange and Weather White finishes – sets out to deliver modern features with “sought-after” vintage elements, which in this case comes via the well-executed relic finish.

Charvel’s hot-rod Super Strat guitars have always been about speed, and its latest offering looks to be no different. A thin bolt-on maple neck profile offers “lightning-fast playing and completely unhindered position shifts”.

It serves 22 jumbo frets across its 12”-16” compound radius pau ferro fretboard – a common rosewood alternative. Its rolled edges aims give the instrument the broken-in feel of an already well-loved guitar, with scope for plenty more love and mileage yet.

Stability is bolstered by a graphite-reinforced truss rod. Charvel adds that its heel mount adjustment thumb wheel is a “must” for touring musicians, allowing for quick, on-the-fly tweaks.

The fretboard is completed by cream dot inlays and white side dots, with Charvel-branded die-cast tuners jutting out of its natural finished headstock.

A 1000 Series Floyd Rose floating bridge for unhindered whammy acrobatics is fixed onto its distressed alder body, while a single volume control, three-way pickup switch, and the absence of tone controls make for a no-nonsense setup, where the focus is on playing, not tweaking.

The guitar features high-output Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 (bridge) and 59 SH-1N (neck) humbuckers, which are in place to deliver “plenty of sweet overtones”.

Charvel has been manufacturing its Pro-Mod Series models from its Californian factory for over a decade. This new model nails the road-worn look and continues the firm's recent relic'ing trend, which first began with the release of Henrik Danhage's signature model.

As mentioned, the model is available in a trio of finishes, with the natural beauty of its alder body peaking through its scuffed edges. All three versions feature the same black hardware, resulting in a rather stealthy look for the black model, and a bolder contrasting look for the white.

If relic'd guitars aren't your thing, another recent addition to Charvel's roster in the limited-edition, stealth bomber-esque, Super-Stock DKA22 might be.

The new model costs $1,599 and is available to order today.

For more information, head to Charvel.