Epiphone launches hotly anticipated reissue of Alex Lifeson’s iconic ES-355 – just in time for Rush's return to the stage

Epiphone has paid tribute to one of Alex Lifeson’s most iconic electric guitars by releasing a reissue of his 1976 ES-355.

In Lifeson’s arsenal of Rush guitars, his Alpine White ES-355 is up there as perhaps the most significant. It featured on almost every Rush album, serving as Lifeson’s main guitar in the studio and on the stage for decades, until it was sold at auction for $384,000 in 2022.

The original was custom-built for Lifeson, and when the auction of the ES-355 was announced, the Rush guitar hero dubbed it “the iconic Alex Lifeson guitar”.

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Now, a year after Lifeson teased an Epiphone reissue was in the works, the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom 1976 ES-355 Reissue has officially landed just in time for the Rush reunion.

It hasn’t got the natural wear and tear of the source material, instead arriving pristine out the factory exactly as Lifeson’s original would have all those years ago.

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That means the flawless Alpine White colorway looks the absolute business, and when paired with all the Lifeson-specific specs, it makes for one helluva nice Epiphone guitar.

It has a three-piece maple neck that mirrors the original, as well as a five-ply semi-hollow body composed from maple and poplar, with a solid maple centerblock for added sustain.

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More tactile appointments include the harmonica-style Tune-O-Matic bridge and Maestro Vibrola, as well as a pair of gold-covered, USA-made Gibson T-Type humbuckers. There’s also the mono Varitone switch, and a few more modern refinements such as the Graph Tech nut.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

Finishing touches include mother-of-pearl block inlays on the 22-fret ebony fingerboard, and the Gibson Custom-style split diamond inlay on the open book headstock.

“The ES-355 has always been a really special guitar for me – it’s got this incredible balance of elegance and power,” says Alex Lifeson. “What I love about this Epiphone “Whitey” recreation is how faithfully it captures that original spirit while still feeling fresh and alive in your hands.

“It’s a guitar that invites you to explore, to take chances, and to find your own voice. I’m genuinely thrilled that players everywhere will have the chance to experience it and make it part of their own musical journey.”

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The Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom 1976 ES-355 Reissue is available to preorder for $1,499.

Head over to Epiphone to find out more.

The Epi arrives just in time for Rush’s hotly anticipated reunion tour, which kicked off over the weekend at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The show was one of the band’s first official outings with new drummer, Anika Nilles.

It was a set filled with double-neck guitars, deep cuts, and signature amp modeler pedals, as well as a cameo from an unexpected Metallica signature guitar.