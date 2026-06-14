“Weird, small, brilliant, respectful of pedalboard space. What more could you need?” This week’s hottest new guitar gear – including Alex Lifeson’s ES-355, Charvel’s US return and Ed Sheeran’s new Orange squeeze

Hello, and welcome to Guitar World’s weekly gear round-up, your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay in the loop with every new launch.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read guide that will cover the major releases, the boutique drops, and everything in between.

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Last week was an absolutely avalanche of new gear, but things have been comparatively quiet over the past seven days. That's not to say there haven't been a few eye-catching drops and unexpected drops, though. Remember to vote for your favorite new release in the poll below...

Epiphone Inspired By Gibson Custom Alex Lifeson 1976 ES-355 Reissue

Introducing the Epiphone Alex Lifeson 1976 ES-355 Reissue - YouTube Watch On

Just because we knew that this was coming didn’t make it any less exciting. Here it is, by many people’s lights, the ultimate Rush guitar, aka ‘Whitey,’ and it has been given the Inspired By Gibson Custom treatment.

That means Gibson USA T-Type pickups, CTS pots, gold hardware (a Maestro Vibrola and harmonica-style bridge FTW) and you have a serious, giggable electric that might just help you nail that solo to Limelight.

This is a relatively affordable replica of the ES-335 that has been an ever-present on Rush recordings since Lifeson got it.

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“The ES-355 has always been a really special guitar for me – it’s got this incredible balance of elegance and power,” says Lifeson. “What I love about this Epiphone ‘Whitey’ recreation is how faithfully it captures that original spirit while still feeling fresh and alive in your hands.

“It’s a guitar that invites you to explore, to take chances, and to find your own voice. I’m genuinely thrilled that players everywhere will have the chance to experience it and make it part of their own musical journey.”

Gibson Victory Floyd Rose

(Image credit: Gibson)

By popular demand, Gibson refreshes its shreddable double-cut with a Floyd Rose double-locking vibrato, and that feels like the logical evolution of a model that made a spectacular comeback in 2024, was a real hit for Nashville-based brand, and proved what we have known all along: that the SlimTaper is one of the original high-profile neck shapes. Seriously, it’s always been quick.

Also, the translucent finish options on these are pretty neat, teasing out the details in those AA figured maple tops. Iguana Burst is obviously the best, c’mon, but Deep Ocean Burst and and Translucent Ebony Burst don’t suck.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Elsewhere, you’ve got 80s Tribute humbuckers, a 24-fret compound radius ebony fingerboard, and an asymmetrical body shape that’s a whole new look for Gibson.

Charvel American Neo-Classic San Dimas Style 1

All-New American Neo-Classic San Dimas SD-1 Feat. Dweezil Zappa | Charvel Guitars - YouTube Watch On

This is big. Charvel returns to California for an all-new made-in-America series that offers an upscale, serious-and-pro player S-style that’s steeped in the traditions of the brand. You can get them with a hardtail or with a Floyd.

The finishes are classic Charvel; Robin’s Egg Blue, Ivory Blitz, Gloss Black and Racing Red for the Floyd models, Gloss Black, Racing Red, Velvet Midnight and Ivory Blitz on the hardtails.

You’ll find them with a Seymour Duncan JB humbucker at the bridge, a Seymour Duncan ’59 at the neck, and no one is complaining about those pickup choices. Certainly not the irrepressible Dweezil Zappa, who was drafted to demo these in a skate park.

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