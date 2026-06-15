Alex Lifeson’s Rush reunion live rig has been revealed – and there’s not an amp in sight on the Fifty Something tour

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Tube amps remain sidelined for the band's reunion tour as Lifeson leans into modeling gear

Alex Lifeson of bnad Rush plays at the KIA Forum on Sunday, June 7, 2026 in Inglewood, CA. Opening night of the band&#039;s first tour since the death of former drummer Neal Peart in 2020.
(Image credit: Getty Images)