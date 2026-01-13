“A love letter to one of the coolest guitars on the planet”: Gibson pays tribute to Keith Richards’ 1960 ES-355 with 2 Collector’s Edition models – painstaking replicas of his main six-string

Gibson has partnered with Keith Richards for a Collector’s Edition version of the Rolling Stones legend’s 1960 ES-355.

It’s the latest example of Gibson partnering with a member of the rock royalty to replicate a particularly historic electric guitar. In the past, Gibson has given the red carpet replica treatment to Kirk Hammett’s Greeny, Jimmy Page’s EDS-1275, and the Back to the Future ES-345.

And while Richards' ES-355 might not seem like the most obvious choice for the next addition to the series, it is certainly more than deserving of its place as the newest Collector’s Edition Gibson guitar.

Aptly described as a “limited-edition love letter to one of the coolest guitars on the planet”, the semi-hollow stunner is a replica of the famed black ES-355 that Richards used in storied sessions for Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main St.

Introducing the Gibson Custom Keith Richards 1960 ES-355 Collector's Edition - YouTube Watch On

What’s more, the ES-355 has been a staple of Richards’ live guitar arsenal since 1997, and has been a main player in every one the Stones’ globe-trotting tours over the past few decades.

Two versions of the guitar have been reproduced, but the topline is both are painstaking recreations of the original, built with the aid of advanced 3D scanning, period-correct materials and construction techniques, and Murphy Lab aging to mirror the wear and tear of the source material.

One has Richards’ signature on both the label and guitar itself, while the other has his signature on the label only.

Now, Richards is famed for using a five-string approach on tunes such as Brown Sugar and Start Me Up, but he is, of course, a dab hand at the six-string, too. While his Fender Telecaster is usually set up with five strings, he always turns to Gibson guitars when he needs six.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

“This is my standard tuning six-string,” Richards tells collaborator and Stones producer Andrew Watt in a launch video. “This is the other side of my thing. My six-string stuff has always been, you know, a great Gibson – that’s where I feel the most comfortable.

“And also with the sound. Put it through just about any amp, and it will sound the way you want it, because this has so much more room for expression.”

Specs include a three-ply maple/poplar/maple body with multi-ply binding, with red spruce bracing and a weight-relieved maple centerblock, requested by Keef for improved comfort. The mahogany neck has a profile modeled on Richards’ original guitar, and is topped with a bound ebony fingerboard.

There’s also a Bigsby B7 tailpiece, Grover Rotomatic tuners, and unpotted Custombuckers with Alnico 5 magnets, specially developed for this launch. Oh, and it ships with a replica of the strap Keef uses.

Only 50 of the guitar-signed version will be made at $29,999 apiece. The label-signed version will be priced at $19,999, and 100 will be made.

Visit Gibson for more.