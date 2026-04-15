“The essential Les Paul concept, refreshed for today’s musicians who want something more personal”: Gibson gives the Les Paul Studio the Double Trouble treatment

Gibson has introduced the new Les Paul Studio Double Trouble, which, arriving in Cherry Sunburst and Dirty Lemon Burst finishes, is designed to feel like home as soon as you pick it up.

It comes in the wake of the successful but limited run of Les Paul Standard Double Trouble models from summer ’25, with exposed Burstbucker Pro pickups, featuring Double Classic White bobbins – hence its name – “for a bold, stage‑ready look.”

The idea that a guitar should feel like it belongs to the player from minute one drives the design, and, in fact, Gibson goes one step further, saying that the Double Trouble “translates ideas effortlessly into sound.” It sticks to the templates that have made the Les Paul Studio a loyal servant for decades, but instills it with a fresh attitude.

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Much like the new Epiphone Futura Les Paul Custom, the Studio Double Trouble benefits from an “ultra-modern” weight relief for its mahogany body. That’s topped with a carved plain maple cap to bolster the clarity of its attack – mahogany and maple have long been a dynamic tonewood duo – with the mahogany, in keeping with the traditional LP spirit, glued in place.

The neck, which is iced with a bound rosewood fingerboard featuring acrylic trapezoid inlays, 22 medium jumbo frets, and a 12” radius, is carved to SlimTaper profile.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The old faithful Nashville Tune‑O‑Matic bridge returns here, and is paired with a lightweight aluminum stop bar tailpiece, Graph Tech nut, and Vintage Deluxe tuners with Keystone Buttons. As you’d want from a studio workhorse, tuning stability should be rock solid.

Its name-inspiring pickups are Gibson Burstbucker Pro humbuckers, wound for “power, articulation, and dynamic response,” and left uncovered, outfitted with Double Classic White bobbins – a subtle but effective tweak on the typical Les Paul look.

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Each ’bucker gets independent volume controls with push/pull coil-splitting for single coil bite, while individual tone controls round out its sculptability.

“The Les Paul Studio Double Trouble represents the essential Les Paul concept – refreshed for today’s musicians who want something more personal than just another guitar,” says Gibson. “This is the one.”

Like its predecessor, this is also being sold as a limited-edition run, while its $1,599 outlay reflects the LP Studio’s affordable heritage.

See Gibson for more.