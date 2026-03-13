“Elevates one of Gibson’s most beloved modern designs”: Gibson revives and refreshes its Songwriter Recording Artist acoustic range

Gibson has brought back its Songwriter Recording Artist series of acoustic guitars with two hand-crafted instruments that “elevate one of Gibson’s most beloved modern designs”.

These square-shouldered modern dreadnoughts were first introduced in the 1990s and have been in and out of the fray since. Here, the Songwriter Recording Artist and Songwriter Recording Artist EC pick up the torch where their predecessors left off.

The vintage-modern balance is present and correct. Hand-built at Gibson’s Bozeman, Montana facility, these instruments are said to deliver “exceptional studio clarity, stage-ready reliability, and the unmistakable depth and richness of Gibson acoustic tone”.

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In terms of their DNA, thermally aged Sitka spruce tops take the headlines. They’re paired with rosewood backs and sides, long-scale mahogany necks, and L.R. Baggs HiFi acoustic guitar pickup systems for high responsiveness and true-to-life amplification.

Partnered with those aforementioned tonewoods, which nod to Gibson’s 1936 Advanced Jumbo acoustic design, the guitars deliver a “warm, balanced” sound full of “rich overtones”.

They’re built to a 25.5” scale length, and share smooth, bound ebony fretboards, mother-of-pearl diamond eye inlays, and a compound dovetail neck joint. These are secured with hot hide glue for a bold resonance.

Premium appointments are shared across the range, with bone nuts, gold Grover open back tuners, TUSQ bridge pins, and wide abalone rosettes. For the finishing touch, each guitar's headstock features a rosewood veneer and a mother-of-pearl Gibson logo and Crown.

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Gibson is offering two versions. The Songwriter Recording Artist features a 1930s scalloped Advanced X-braced top with the traditional non-cutaway design. The EC's Venetian cutaway is crafted to appeal to lead players thanks to its improved upper-fret access.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

Both models are available in Rosewood Burst and Antique Natural finishes, and are priced at $4,999 apiece.

Head over to Gibson for more.

It follows a busy year for Gibson in acoustics in 2025. A downsized, single-cut take on the SJ-200, its hand-crafted but affordable Acoustic Specials, and the return of its Les Paul acoustic hybrid were among the highlights.