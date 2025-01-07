“Like Gretsch’s Duo Jet, it was surely spurred by Gibson’s success with the Les Paul”: The mysterious history of the Guild M-75 Aristocrat, the blue-blooded hollowbody played by John Lee Hooker, John Mayer, St. Vincent and Dan Auerbach

Features
By
( )
published

This evocative downsized archtop appeared in mid-’50s New York and would go on to delight jazz players and rootsy bluesers alike

Guild M-75 Aristocrat
(Image credit: Future / Adam Gasson)

Guild Guitars co-founder Alfred (real name Avram) Dronge was born in Poland in 1911 and emigrated to the US, via a two-year stay in Paris, in 1916, settling in New York City.

As an accomplished musician, he was first a guitar teacher and club player, before opening a music store in the mid-1930s in Manhattan’s Park Row. After some persuasion by friend and ex-Epiphone executive George Mann, Dronge and Mann founded Guild Guitars Inc in October 1952. It would be neither the first nor the last time a retailer or repairer saw opportunity in manufacture.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Bob Wootton
Bob Wootton

Bob Wootton is a British guitar player and vintage collector.

Towards the end of a successful – and long – career in advertising he started writing and now contributes to various media on marketing, advertising and guitar-related matters, notably for the world-leading Guitarist magazine.

As tech for his friend and mentor, highly-regarded guitarist Alan Darby, he was part of Eric Clapton’s core team at his 2019 Crossroads fundraiser festival in Dallas.  He now advises, mentors and assists other players.

He works regularly on the music scene around London, surrounding himself with better players to raise his game.  Not difficult, some might say. He runs a couple of YouTube channels too.