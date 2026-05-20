Ibanez’s S-style lineup gets a serious expansion with 6 sleek new AZ models

Ibanez is promising “there’s something for everyone” with its latest batch of AZ Series electric guitars, featuring premium players, heavy hitters, and an HSS Strat-a-like among its ranks.

The series hinges on the concept of “taking adaptability to new extremes,” comprising guitars suitable for everything from warm blues to face-grating metal, and while that remains the case, there are some AZ firsts, too.

Three new Premium models include a seven-string, while its metal-minded Iron Label line gets its first-ever hardtail axe, and the affordable Standard models introduce two fresh finishes.

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The three Premium models are crafted with American basswood bodies, AZ Oval C-profile roasted maple necks, and rosewood fingerboards adorned with mother-of-pearl dot inlays and 24 stainless steel frets.

But there are differences. The AZ41P1PB, which gets a Transparent Gray Burst finish, and AZ41P1EW, which has a natural Gray Burst finish, receive poplar burl and English walnut tops, respectively. The Cosmic Blue seven-string AZ41P1EW is topped with quilted maple.

All three are wired with Seymour Duncan Hyperion pickups, with the seven-string bucking the twin humbucker trend for an HSS configuration. Other features include glow-in-the-dark side dots, Gotoh MG-T locking tuners, and Gotoh T1502 tremolos with whammy bars.

Both six-string guitars are priced at $1,599, while the seven jumps up to $1,699.

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Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ibanez) There’s just one new Iron Label guitar to feast upon here. Its stealthy, all-black aesthetic doubles down on its intended use as an all-powerful metal guitar, with a core similar to the Premium models. An American basswood body, here without a top, is paired with another AZ Oval C-profile roasted maple neck, and a 24-fret ebony fingerboard with stainless steel frets. The standout change is the hardtail debut in the AZ Iron Label range, with an Ibanez F106 bridge, complete with adjustable string height, the choice here. Tonally, DiMarzio Fusion Edge pickups threaten to do plenty of damage, with the same Gotoh locking tuners and a Graph Tech nut. That all comes in at a not-too-bad $1,099 price tag. (Image credit: Ibanez) (Image credit: Ibanez)

(Image credit: Ibanez)

Finally, all-new Mint Green and Metallic Light Blue finishes add a splash of color to the AZ Standard line, with the HSS Strat-styled AZ22S2MGR and the twin-'bucker bad boy, the AZ24S2MLB. Plain black models, the former with a pearloid pickguard, are on hand for those who prefer things monochrome.

They both share an alder body with AZ roasted maple neck and jatoba fingerboard constructions, with 22 frets for the HSS model and 24 for the HH model. Despite their price, they retain stainless steel frets.

They’re rounded out with T106 bridges, own-brand locking tuners, and a generous neck joint for better access to the upper frets. The AZ22S2 is armed with Ibanez Classic Custom pickups for a more traditional sound, as opposed to the Ibanez Modern Custom humbuckers in its counterpart.

Owning one will set you back just $549.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ibanez) (Image credit: Ibanez)

All three lines feature Ibanez’s dyna-MIX switching system, which essentially swaps the push/pull approach to engaging split coiling with a dedicated mini switch. On the seven-string, there’s even the option to emulate humbucker tones from the single coils. Handy.

See Ibanez for more.