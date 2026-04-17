Built to inspire: Yamaha heralds a new era for the Pacifica with long-awaited SC Standard Plus model

Since its launch in the early 1990s, the highly acclaimed Yamaha Pacifica range has become a mainstay of the guitar scene, favored by beginners and pros alike across the decades.

At first offered as custom-shop style instruments and later reinvented as the entry level point into the Yamaha electric guitar catalog, the Pacifica series recently received a huge overhaul – part of which has seen the long-awaited arrival of the Pacifica SC Standard Plus.

Over the years, S-style Pacifica electric guitars have been commonplace, but the hotly anticipated T-style version – previously reserved for the Mike Stern signature model – has been far more elusive.

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Now, the Pacifica SC Standard Plus has arrived, pairing top-tier Yamaha craftsmanship with a spec sheet that has been specifically tailored for guitarists seeking versatile expression.

At the heart of the guitar is a pair of Reflectone pickups co-developed with the legendary Rupert Neve Designs, assigned in an S-H configuration. These are paired with a three-way selector switch, volume and tone controls, and an additional Focus Switch on the bridge pickup for an array of usable sounds.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

From vintage twang, punchy grit, modern soundscapes and contemporary textures, the Reflectone pickups offer a huge spread of tones designed for all guitarists.

To aid in resonance and tone, the Pacifica SC Standard Plus offers a contoured and chambered alder body, built with Acoustic Design technology. That tech means it’s been precisely routed with the aid of 3D modeling to maximize resonance and vibration through the neck, improving tone and enhancing sustain.

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The contouring, which features a bell carve, an arm carve, and a neck heel, promotes optimal comfort and effortless playability, as well as immersive, stress-free playing.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Shaped with artist feedback in mind, the maple neck offers a round-C profile with a smooth satin finish, and is topped with a 12” radius fingerboard with medium jumbo stainless-steel frets for sustain, performance and longevity.

Premium hardware completes the build, which features precision-engineered locking tuners, a Gotoh bridge with Brass “In-Tune” saddles enhances resonance, clarity, sustain and playability. From vintage twang to modern textures, the Pacifica SC is perfect for players who want sonic versatility, premium playability, and reliable performance in any musical setting.

The Yamaha Pacifica SC Standard Plus is available for $999.

Visit Yamaha for more information.