Musician’s Friend just surprise-dropped their Memorial Day sale early, saving you up to 60% off big-name brands – there's $500 off an eye-catching Gibson, $250 off a gorgeous PRS, and up to 45% off must-see pedal deals

Memorial Day may still be a week away, but Musician’s Friend has wasted no time in kicking off an epic Memorial Day guitar sale. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your setup with a new electric guitar, picking up a dependable beginner acoustic, or scoring a stage-ready valve amp, this sale could not have come at a better time.

Musician’s Friend is offering up to 60% off a huge selection of gear from legendary brands like Fender, PRS, Gibson, Blackstar, EVH, and many more. The discounts span everything from guitars and amps to electric drum kits, with prices slashed on both new and open-box items.

This major sale comes on the heels of Guitar Center’s recent revamp of Musician’s Friend, positioning it as the ultimate online destination for discount deals on premium instruments and equipment. Now, Musician’s Friend specializes in overstock, closeout, and open-box bargains from the industry’s most sought-after brands, and the current sale is a perfect example of what the new outlet has to offer.

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Highlights include up to $900 off select electric guitars and amps, up to 45% off acoustics, and a staggering $2,000 off select electronic drum sets. To help you sort through the savings, we’ve rounded up some of the very best deals from the new Musician’s Friend outlet below.

Memorial Day Deals: Up to 60% off

Musician’s Friend is certainly living up to their name by dropping their mega Memorial Day sale a whole week early. Right now, you can bag up to 60% off a wide variety of musical goodies, from Fender and Martin guitars to electric drums and recording gear.

First up is the Gibson Victory, which has a sizable $500 slashed off the price. The Gibson Victory is a quirky offset double-cut design that was first produced and made available during a short period in the ’80s. It was, effectively, Gibson’s answer to the Superstrat hype that took hold during the decade.

Next, we have the PRS SE Studio Standard. It's hard to imagine a musical scenario where this SE wouldn't shine. Whether you're shredding solos, grooving with a wedding band, or strumming your heart out, this guitar will more than keep up, and thankfully, it has the stunning playability to match its gorgeous tones. Save $250 at Musician's Friend.

Elsewhere, we're seeing a little over $30 off the awesome Keeley Electronics Super AT Mod Overdrive, and 15% off the Line 6 DL4 MkII in silver.

Obviously, there are many more products on offer, with amps, bass guitars, and recording equipment all included in the sale, so we implore you to go take a look for yourself.

This sale ends on 27 May, so be quick, as you don’t want to miss out.