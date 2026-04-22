“For those who stand at the crossroads of Hell and rock ‘n’ roll”: Jackson’s Diablo crossover Kelly is inspired by the Lord of Hatred – but you’re still going to love it

Jackson has rekindled its popular collaboration with the Diablo video game series for a seriously hellish limited edition Kelly, which has been revived following overwhelming fan demand.

Back in 2023, Jackson partnered with Diablo to release an ultra-limited Custom Shop Diablo IV Special Edition Kelly. It looked like it had been forged in the pits of hell, but despite looking like it would take pleasure in feasting on your soul, players fell head over heels in love with it.

So much so, in fact, that Jackson has been inundated with requests to bring it back. And so, to mark the game’s upcoming Lord of Hatred expansion pack, the pair are back in business, with a slightly-less-limited Kelly.

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Fans of the OG will no doubt be equally fond of this one. Ironic, really, because it’s inspired by the Lord of Hatred. But we can’t help but love it. It’s as metal as it gets. I’d probably look out of place playing it in my indie folk rock band, but hey, I’m tempted.

(Image credit: Jackson)

The standout spec here is, obviously, that artwork. Inspired by the Diablo IV game, it has Mephisto – the Lord of Hatred himself – boldly depicted across the body, which also flashes blood-red binding across the neck and headstock.

Under all that, it’s a classic Kelly, with high-output humbuckers designed to do the monstrous creation justice, as well as a Jackson hardtail bridge and precision die cast tuners. Other appointments include a 12”-16” compound radius fingerboard made from Amaranth – with Diablo run inlays, natch – and a nyatoh body.

“The Blizzard and Diablo partnership is a natural fit because it fuses the raw, high-performance aggression of Jackson guitars with the dark, immersive mythology of Diablo,” notes Jon Romanowski, VP of Product at Jackson.

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Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson)

“The Diablo graphic amplifies that identity, making the guitar feel powerful and visually commanding, carrying the game’s darkness and intensity in every detail. The Jackson Kelly is the perfect platform for this sort of endeavor, as its sharp angles and horns give it a weapon-like appearance.

“It’s a physical crossover between metal culture and gaming lore that feels authentic, collectible, and built for the same audience.”

It’s yet the latest example of the guitar and gaming world’s inextricable link. In the past, Fender has dropped a Monster Hunter Telecaster and a Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster.

The X Series Diablo Kelly is available now for $1,299.

Visit Jackson for more.