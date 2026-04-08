“I didn’t expect this to inspire me so much”: Jackson finally releases Misha Mansoor’s Surfcaster – one of the most anticipated offset guitar releases of the modern era

Jackson has finally released Misha Mansoor’s hugely anticipated Surfcaster, which arrives in the form of an ultra-desirable, limited-edition Custom Shop model.

Mansoor was one of the leading figures in the emergence of the ‘metal offset’ trend and one of the earliest big-name players to champion the return of the cult-classic Surfcaster model, along with Mike Stringer.

In August 2024, Mansoor showed off a relic’d pink build that paired the offset body of the Charvel Surfcaster with the extended range of a baritone and a Strat-shaped headstock.

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The early example was later followed by a green version – which Mansoor showed to Guitar World a few years ago – and, in summer 2025, the Periphery maestro shared snaps of a turquoise-finished model that came with an Evertune bridge.

Behind Misha Mansoor of Periphery's Custom Shop Baritone Surfcaster | Jackson Guitars - YouTube Watch On

All that is to say, fans – and Guitar World HQ – have been waiting patiently for an official release of Mansoor’s Surfcaster for quite some time.

Well, the day has finally come, and Jackson and Mansoor have proudly shared what can only be described as one of the most anticipated offset guitar releases of the modern era.

However, there’s a catch. It’s a limited-edition Custom Shop model, meaning it has a hefty $9k price tag. Not quite the accessible version most fans were hoping for, but a step in the right direction.

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Plus, the Custom Shop route has always been the more likely outcome for this particular Surfcaster. Speaking to Guitar World in 2024, Mansoor discussed the potential rollout for the Surfcaster.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson)

“Ever since I posted pictures of this, there’s certainly been enough interest to where it’s likely there will be a run of these made in the custom shop,” he said at the time. “And then from there, maybe there would be a justification for a production line. We’ll have to see.”

It is Mansoor’s green model that has been recreated here, right down to the heavily relic’c Army Drab Over White finish. Roasted ash has been used for the body, while caramelized flame maple features for the neck and fretboard.

Elsewhere, it features Bare Knuckle Juggernaut pickups, a Hipshot fixed bridge and Luminlay side dots, as well as stainless steel frets and a 30” scale length – an appointment inspired by Mansoor’s fondness for the Fender Bass VI.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson)

It was put together by Jackson Master Builder Pat Campolattano, who was tasked with bringing Mansoor’s vision to life.

“An instrument like this didn't exist before, and I could not have fathomed how it would have interacted with my creativity,” Mansoor says in a launch video.

“I didn't quite know what I was gonna do with the guitar. I was definitely gonna play around with it. What I didn't expect was for it to inspire me so much.”

Head over to Jackson Guitars to find out more.

The new guitar dovetails nicely with Periphery's new album A Pale White Dot, which is released on May 15 via 3DOT Recordings.