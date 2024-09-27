“A one-of-a-kind experience where creativity knows no limits”: Fender partners with video game franchise Monster Hunter for a wild Telecaster that glows red in the dark – and has a literal scratchplate

By
published

Fender's latest foray into the world of video games has resulted in one its most striking special-edition Teles yet

Fender Monster Hunter Telecaster
(Image credit: Fender)

Having collaborated with the likes of Fortnite and Final Fantasy for a handful of launches over the past few years, Fender has been slowly assembling a formidable list of video game collaborations.

Now, the firm has announced its latest sidequest – a partnership with Monster Hunter to celebrate the game franchise’s 20th anniversary, which has been marked by a striking Rathalos Telecaster.

Image 1 of 2
Fender Monster Hunter Telecaster
Fender Monster Hunter 'Rathalos' Telecaster (Image credit: Fender)
Image 1 of 2
Fender Monster Hunter Telecaster
Fender Limited Edition Monster Hunter 'Rathalos' Telecaster (Image credit: Fender)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.