“A one-of-a-kind experience where creativity knows no limits”: Fender partners with video game franchise Monster Hunter for a wild Telecaster that glows red in the dark – and has a literal scratchplate

Having collaborated with the likes of Fortnite and Final Fantasy for a handful of launches over the past few years, Fender has been slowly assembling a formidable list of video game collaborations.

Now, the firm has announced its latest sidequest – a partnership with Monster Hunter to celebrate the game franchise’s 20th anniversary, which has been marked by a striking Rathalos Telecaster.

If you’re wise to the world of gaming, ‘Monster Hunter’ and ‘Rathalos’ will probably mean a great deal to you, but for those who just like the look of a dragon-inspired Tele, some context: Monster Hunter is a popular Japanese game in which users (you guessed it) hunt monsters.

Meanwhile, Rathalos – or the ‘King of the Skies’, as it’s otherwise known – is a monster from the game, which has served as the central cosmetic inspiration for this new single-cut.

Two versions have been announced: a standard version that will be available worldwide, and a Limited Edition that will be sold exclusively from Fender’s flagship Tokyo store.

Image 1 of 2 Fender Monster Hunter 'Rathalos' Telecaster (Image credit: Fender) Fender Monster Hunter 'Rathalos' Telecaster (Image credit: Fender)

Both examples share a close resemblance to one another, flashing a Rathalos-inspired design that features wing imagery, flame patterns, and a neat diptych body artwork. There is also a custom neck plate, and a Rathalos icon on the back.

They’ve even got dedicated Monster Hunter Rathalos pickups arranged in an SH configuration. Unsurprisingly, there’s no magical monster material under the hood: just plain ol’ alder for the body, maple for the C-shape neck, and standard black-finished hardware.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The limited version ups the ante slightly with some additional monster markings in the form a back-of-the-neck design that utilizes Rathalos’ feathers, and extra pickup cover and pickguard claw marks that absolutely weren’t caused by an actual monster.

What’s perhaps more notable, though, is the fact the body binding, 12th fret inlays and side dots are made of a material that literally glows red in the dark. That’s a pretty sweet addition that we imagine could be popular if introduced in other, more daring Fender lines.

Image 1 of 2 Fender Limited Edition Monster Hunter 'Rathalos' Telecaster (Image credit: Fender) Fender Limited Edition Monster Hunter 'Rathalos' Telecaster (Image credit: Fender)

“Partnering with such an iconic and beloved Japanese game series is truly special for us,” says Fender’s Edward “Bud” Cole.

“We’re thrilled to see the legendary Rathalos brought to life through the craftsmanship of our guitars. This collaboration allows us to connect the rich worlds of music and gaming, offering players and fans alike a one-of-a-kind experience where creativity knows no limits.”

The standard Tele is priced at $1,999, while the Limited model will cost around $2,300.

Visit Fender to find out more.