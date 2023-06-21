Jackson's wild new Diablo IV-themed custom build is explicitly designed "to both conjure darkness and crush enemies"

By Jackson Maxwell


With chilling “IV” and "Rune” custom inlays and a hand-painted “Lilithgram” Demon Blood Drip finish, this is one of the most eye-catching custom creations we've seen from a major builder this year

Jackson Guitars has joined forces with Blizzard Entertainment to create the Diablo IV Kelly, a truly demonic custom electric guitar that takes the Kelly model template and blends it with thematic elements of Blizzard's popular Diablo video game franchise.

To hear Jackson's Principal Master Builder Pasquale Campolattano (the guitar's creator) tell it, “It's a match made in hell.“

The Diablo Kelly features a mahogany body, quartersawn maple neck and an ebony fretboard with stainless steel frets. It also sports an EMG 81/60 humbucker combo, a FU Tone Titanium Floyd Rose, and – just like on a normal Kelly – individual volume and tone knobs that sandwich a three-way pickup switch. 

And with those formalities out of the way, let's get to the fun stuff. 

This custom Kelly is an absolute stunner, visually, with a feast of precisely-crafted appointments. From the chilling “IV” and “Rune” custom inlays, to the "DIV" motif on the truss rod cover, "blood-red" jasper tuners, custom backplates, and hand-painted “Lilithgram” Demon Blood Drip finish, there's a lot to take in. 

“We were thrilled when Blizzard approached us with this project, as it presented an incredible opportunity to collaborate with the talented artists and creators behind one of the most beloved game series of all time. Jackson and Diablo are a perfect match, and we knew we could bring something truly special to life,“ Campolattano said in a statement.

“Our goal was to create a design that resonated with fans and the game creators themselves. We immersed ourselves in the game’s lore and breathtaking artwork, and it became clear that Lilith and the symbolic imagery had to take center stage.

“The dark, bold design exudes pure metal and pays homage to the game's essence. Incorporating the 'IV' and 'Rune' symbols as fretboard inlays added an extra touch of menace, resulting in a commanding guitar for any stage.“

“When I look at the Jackson Diablo IV Kelly, I see a guitar that represents Diablo,“ added Diablo IV's Associate Game Director, Joseph Piepiora. “Thick, heavy, and explicitly designed to both conjure darkness and crush enemies. It symbolizes the beauty in destruction.“

The Jackson Diablo IV Kelly is made entirely by hand, and is indeed limited to just 10 examples worldwide. Jackson hasn't listed a price for the guitar, but we can't imagine it'll be particularly cheap.

For more info on the guitar, visit Jackson.

