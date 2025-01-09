“I knew this day would come eventually but just not today”: Joe Bonamassa’s Nerdville West – one of the world’s largest collections of vintage guitar gear – is under threat from LA wildfires

Bonamassa’s Los Angeles-based home and guitar museum houses some of the world’s most famous pieces of vintage gear

Joe Bonamassa outside Nerdville West
(Image credit: Joe Bonamassa / Instagram)

Update: Joe Bonamassa has confirmed in a video statement that his Los Angeles home was unaffected by the fires. Thanking the Los Angeles Fire Department, the guitarist said, “My heart goes out to the people who have lost everything in the last two days.”

One of Joe Bonamassa’s Nerdville museums, which doubles as one of the world’s largest collections of vintage electric guitar and acoustic guitar gear, is currently under threat from wildfires that are currently devastating Los Angeles.

