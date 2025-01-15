“We’re setting a new standard in boutique guitars”: Iconic Guitars forms a partnership to watch as it recruits former Fender Master Builder John Cruz

NAMM 2025: Fast-rising boutique guitar firm Iconic Guitars has welcomed former Fender Custom Shop luthier John Cruz to its team as it champions the start of a “groundbreaking partnership”.

Cruz held the role of Senior Master Builder at Fender’s high-end Custom Shop, but left in 2020 amid online controversy linked to a social media post. He later branched off on his own business venture, John Cruz Custom Guitars, which closed in 2023. He’ll bring a wealth of experience and expertise to Iconic, which was founded in 2012.

It’s a shrewd move from a firm that hinges its builds on classic designs – including ones inspired by Strats, Teles, and Gibson Les Pauls – and embellishes them with modern twists.

The new partnership, which will see Cruz work closely with CEO and founder, Kevin Proctor, aims to “blend Cruz’s acclaimed relic techniques with Iconic Guitars’ modern design ethos and cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities”.

They’ll primarily work out of Iconic’s California facility, but Cruz’s Tennessee workshop will also be utilized. Their joint creations will feature a special Iconic-John Cruz logo on the back of the headstock “symbolizing the fusion of two luthiery powerhouses”.

Iconic prides itself on “preserving the timeless art of luthiery”, offering a host of builds – including the La Playa (Les Paul-style), Solana (Strat-style), and Tamarack (Tele-style) – that are delivered at the hands of skilled luthiers.

(Image credit: Iconic Guitars)

“John Cruz is a name synonymous with excellence in this industry,” says Proctor. “His artistry perfectly complements our commitment to producing the highest quality instruments that inspire players and collectors alike. Together, we’re setting a new standard in boutique guitars.”

The hire will also help the firm grow, with a new tier of limited-edition guitars mooted.

“Our goal is to provide retailers with products that resonate with players and collectors on a deeper level,” Proctor continues. “This partnership is an investment in their success, as well as ours.”

Josh de la Victoria with his custom Iconic Solana (Image credit: Jonathan Smith)

The first fruits of their collective labor will be showcased at NAMM 2025 before becoming available via its website and selected dealers.

Visit Iconic Guitars to find out more.