“There was unfinished business. I was hoping to have the opportunity to reclaim my name someday”: Revered luthier Dennis Fano is now leading both Fano and Novo – as his two boutique companies merge

NAMM 2025: Acclaimed boutique electric guitar firms Fano Guitars and Novo Guitars have announced a merger, which will see them fall under the leadership of a new parent company, Psonic Design Lab.

As documented in a press release, Dennis Fano founded his namesake brand in 1996, but since 2015 he has been overseeing Novo creations, and – across both names – has been responsible for masterminding a series of hugely desirable and out-there builds, such as the Rivolta models that launched in May last year.

However, the revered luthier says he had “unfinished business” with the brand that carries his name, so they’ve been brought together under his leadership as part of a comprehensive restructure.

As a result of the merger, the manufacturing of Fano Guitars will now move to Novo’s expanded production facility in Nashville, and its team will be making the move, too.

British media executive Neil Reed will oversee Psonic Design Lab as CEO and Novo’s Travis Tingley has been named COO. Additional support for the management team comes from Lamar McKay, the ex-Deputy CEO of BP Plc (British Petroleum), who joins as a non-executive director.

Meanwhile, the two brands will unite their respective sales teams, with Fano Guitars’ Chad Hines looking after US deals and Novo Guitars’ Steve Gray handling international sales.

Both brands launched new models last month, and the merger will allow them to “continue to innovate and develop” future instruments. Fano recently brought forth the Alt de Facto RB12 12-string, while Novo’s latest offerings have included the 32” Ivorus Bass, and the six-string and 30” scale Vulture B6.

Dennis Fano has been bestowed with two titles; he’s now the chairman of Psonic Design Lab and Head of Product Design.

“Since leaving Fano Guitars, I have felt there was unfinished business,” Fano says. “While I’ve been focused on Novo Guitars, I was hoping to have the opportunity to reclaim my name someday.

(Image credit: Psonic Design Lab)

“Psonic Design Lab is bringing together the brands of Fano and Novo in a really exciting way. Everyone is committed to making the highest quality instruments and continuing to raise the bar.”

For the past few years, Fano’s eponymous brand has been in the “capable hands” of Graham Dowling, who will continue as director of the firm.

“Being part of this new chapter is incredibly exciting,” Dowling asserts. “This is the right next step to take the brand to the next level and deliver on what we have always hoped we could achieve.

“I have long admired Dennis’ work, both with Fano and Novo Guitars. The unification of our brands and the opportunity to work alongside Dennis is a great privilege. We at Fano Guitars are excited to be on this new journey.”

Reed adds: “Psonic Design Lab will continue to support the creative culture of the brands of Fano and Novo, whilst allowing us to look at opportunities previously unavailable as independent businesses. We look forward to releasing further announcements in the very near future.”

There is no hint as to what the newly merged firms have up their now-collective sleeves, but they are both set to be present at NAMM.

In the meantime, see Psonic Design Lab for more.