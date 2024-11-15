“These guitars were his great love and almost two years after his passing, it's time to part with them as Jeff wished”: Over 130 of Jeff Beck's guitars, amps, and gear – including his Oxblood Gibson Les Paul – are heading to auction

News
By
published

From his ‘Yardburst’ Les Paul to his ‘Anoushka’ Strat, the auction of Beck's collection celebrates the guitar icon's trailblazing career – with one of his most famous guitars expected to fetch up to $632,000

Left to right, Jeff Beck playing: the ‘Oxblood’, his 1954 Gibson Les Paul, Crystal Palace Garden Party, September 1973; playing his Fender Custom Shop White Stratocaster, known as ‘Anoushka’, in 2013; and playing the ‘Yardburst’, his 1959 Gibson Les Paul, at The Fillmore West, July 1968, on tour with The Jeff Beck Group
(Image credit: Left-Barrie Wentzell; Center-Robert Knight; Right-Robert Knight/Christie's)

Over 130 of Jeff Beck's guitars, amps, and ‘tools of the trade’ are set to go under the hammer in London on January 22, 2025, as part of Christie’s Jeff Beck: The Guitar Collection. The sale features some of Beck's most-used guitars throughout his six-decade-long career, spanning from his Yardbirds era to his last tour in 2022.

Commenting on the decision to sell his prized possessions, Jeff Beck's wife, Sandra Cash, said, “These guitars were his great love, and almost two years after his passing it's time to part with them, as Jeff wished. After some hard thinking, I decided they needed to be shared, played, and loved again.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry.