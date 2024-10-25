“The CE has been with us since the very early days of PRS. I love celebrating this model”: PRS radically upgrades its CE range with dashing new tonewoods – and an expansive pickup switch that has never been seen in the lineup before

Choose from Black Limba and Swamp Ash variants, as a PRS mainstay gets some choice cosmetic and tonal updates

PRS CE 24-08
(Image credit: PRS)

PRS Guitars has expanded its CE family of electric guitars with the PRS CE 24-08 Black Limba and the PRS CE 24-08 Swamp Ash.

Both guitars are limited edition and, as their names suggest, serve up different tonewoods – a topic that Paul Reed Smith himself has an interesting take on – but otherwise share the same spec sheets.

