“I never want to forget the feeling of excitement I had when I first got a PRS”: PRS honors hard rock Japanese guitar hero Kanami Tōno with her first-ever signature guitar

The Band-Maid guitarist pays tribute to the first PRS she ever owned, opting for a Smokeburst finish, Brush Stroke Bird inlays and nifty electronics

PRS Kanami
(Image credit: PRS)

PRS is continuing its hot streak of luxurious-looking electric guitars with the release of the PRS Kanami, which has been made for Japanese shred merchant, Kanami Tōno of hard rock outfit, Band-Maid.

The limited edition signature guitar is headlined by PRS 85/15 pickups, which offer “exceptional clarity and extended high and low end” and a pair of mini-toggle switches to turn its full-bodied humbuckers into crisp single-coils.

