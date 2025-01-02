“Could you play it? Sure. Is this guitar worth the $1,500 I paid for it? No way”: YouTuber buys Trump guitar – and is surprised by what he finds

The LP-style guitar, officially endorsed by Donald J. Trump, became the subject of a cease-and-desist order from Gibson due to its striking resemblance to the brand's iconic Les Paul shape

Last year, Trump Guitars caused a stir when its patriotic line, claiming to be officially endorsed by incoming 47th American President Donald J. Trump, went up for sale.

The fledgling brand was swiftly hit with a cease-and-desist order from Gibson, as one model – the American Eagle – featured a body shape strikingly similar to the iconic Les Paul.

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.