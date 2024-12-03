“Trump Guitars is not in any way officially connected with Gibson”: Trump Guitars backtracks after Gibson cease and desist and takes Les Paul-style guitars off the market

Gibson's cease and desist stated that Trump Guitars' designs infringed upon the guitar giant's exclusive trademarks, particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape

Trump holding an LP-style guitar (left) and Trump with an acoustic guitar (right)
(Image credit: Trump Guitars)

Trump Guitars – the series of guitars endorsed by the incoming 47th American President – has made changes to the models advertised on its official website after Guitar World broke the news that Gibson issued a cease and desist order to Trump Guitars owner 16 Creative.

“We can confirm a cease and desist has been issued against 16 Creative as the design infringes upon Gibson’s exclusive trademarks, particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape,” a Gibson representative confirmed on November 25.

Trump Guitars
The contentious LP-style guitar(Image credit: Trump Guitars)

