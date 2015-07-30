Electro-Harmonix 22500 Dual Stereo Looper Now Shipping — Demo Video

Electro-Harmonix has announced that its 22500 Dual Stereo Looper is now shipping. The company also has shared a demo video that shows off the pedal's many features.

The 22500 Dual Stereo Looper is flexible, extensively featured pedal looper that allows for easy operation of two loops at the same time.

It employs two high-quality, uncompressed audio tracks that can be played in parallel or series to enable the player to punch in and out harmonies and rhythms or use each loop as different sections of a song.

For more information about Electro-Harmonix, visit ehx.com. If you'd like more info on the 22500 in particular, you can check out Electro-Harmonix's official owner's manual for the pedal.