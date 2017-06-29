Electro-Harmonix Introduces Platform Stereo Compressor/Limiter

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

Electro-Harmonix has announced the Platform pedal, a fully featured stereo compressor/limiter that also includes an overdrive section and volume swell function.

“The Platform is powerful for studio or post production work, yet compact enough to take to a gig,” says EHX founder Mike Matthews.

The Platform’s compressor/limiter enables the user to precisely tune their instrument’s dynamics and provides controls for Volume, Attack, Release and Sustain plus pushbuttons for Hard or Soft Knee and the Limiter. Its foot-switchable overdrive section adds to the pedal’s versatility with dedicated controls for Volume, Tone and Drive. Swell is controlled by a dedicated knob. As it’s turned clockwise, swell increases from zero and notes fade in more gradually.

The Platform is equipped for true stereo operation and can be used as Mono In and Out, Mono In and Stereo Out, or Stereo In and Stereo Out. The pedal includes a three color, bar graph, LED array with eight LEDs that display the compressor’s actual gain reduction in real-time; they act in opposite to a VU meter.

The Platform Stereo Compressor/Limiter with an EHX9.6DC-200mA power supply, is shipping now and features a U.S. List Price of $212.

For more information, check out the video below and visit ehx.com.