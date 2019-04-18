Electro-Harmonix Unveils New Switchblade Pro

Electro-Harmonix has unveiled the Switchblade Pro, a compact switching pedal that boasts mechanical bypass, soft switching, high quality/low noise buffers, volume controls for all input signals and high headroom.

The Switchblade Pro offers various functions, according to Electro-Harmonix, including switching between two different amplifiers or the ability to turn both on at once. An additional amp can be added to the main output for a three amp setup.

There’s also a footswitchable effects loops that can run in series or parallel, a Dry Level for mixing in dry and processed signals and an adjustable volume boost with up to 6dB of gain for each input

The Switchblade Pro comes with an EHX 9.6DC200mA power supply, and is available for $123.50.

For more information or to purchase, head to ehx.com.