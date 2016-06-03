ElectroPhonic Model One Guitar Has Built-In Eight-Watt Stereo Amp and Effects

Electric guitars with built-in amps have been around for decades, offering buskers and on-the-go guitarists an all-in-one playing experience.

Typically, tone has not been a huge consideration in their creation. It’s more about convenience.

ElectroPhonic wants to put the focus where it really belongs by creating a self-amplified guitar that sounds great.

The company’s Model One combines an electric guitar made from traditional hardwoods with an eight-watt amp featuring stereophonic sound from dual paper-cone speakers. ElectroPhonic promises the guitar will offer “real amp tone—anytime, anywhere.”

In addition, the Model One features onboard effects, including delay and modulation, and a gain control for overdriven tones. The built-in amp even offers both U.S. and British high-gain tones.

The entire guitar is powered by lithium-ion batteries, making the Model One truly portable.

