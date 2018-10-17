EMG Pickups Unveils Two New Passive Prewired Stratocaster Pickguards

EMG Pickups has announced the ST-54 and ST-65 passive prewired Stratocaster pickguards. Both feature a three-ply, 11-hole pickguard with a five-position switch, master volume and tone controls on the neck and middle positions and EMG’s solderless technology. The pickguards are available in both vintage and classic styles and are drop-in ready for easy install.

The EMG ST-65 is loaded with pickups with Alnico 5 magnets for a bright and clear Strat tone, while the ST-54 boasts pickups with Alnico 2 magnets for a warmer and fatter alternative to that classic sound.

The Alnico 2 and Alnico 5 pickups both feature a two-pin connector for easy installation.

The ST-54 and ST-65 passive prewired Stratocaster pickguards are available for pre-order, with a list price of $259.00 each, at EMGPickups.com.