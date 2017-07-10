Epiphone Announces Les Paul SL and Les Paul Studio LT

Epiphone has unveiled the Les Paul SL and Les Paul Studio LT electric guitars at the Summer NAMM in Nashville. Two of the most affordable Les Pauls ever made, these guitars come with all of the classic Les Paul features, at prices that won't break the bank.

Les Paul SL

The SL is the most affordable 2-pickup Les Paul ever made, with a slim lightweight Poplar body and powerful Epiphone Ceramic pickups. It will be available in six exclusive colors—Ebony, Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Pacific Blue, Sunset Yellow, Turquoise, and Vintage Sunburst. The Les Paul SL will be available starting September 2017.Street Price: $99

Les Paul Studio LT

The LT features a Mahogany top, powerful Zebra-Coil Ceramic humbuckers, and a Mahogany neck with an easy-to-play tapered neck joint. It will be available in Ebony, Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Vintage Sunburst, and Walnut. The Studio LT will be available starting August 2017.Street Price: $249



VisitEpiphone.comor your Epiphone dealer for details.