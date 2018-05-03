Epiphone Announces Limited Edition Jason Hook "M-4" Explorer Outfit

Epiphone has unveiled its new Limited Edition Jason Hook "M-4" Explorer Outfit.

The new guitar—the first Epiphone Signature model for the Five Finger Death Punch guitarist—features Seymour Duncan Humbuckers, Locking Grover Locking mini-Rotomatics, a Premium Custom Gigbag and a hand-signed COA in a presentation binder.

“It’s a rock solid guitar and totally meets up to my expectations,” Hook said in a statement. “It sounds great. It was a dream to have a signature guitar. You can have your cake and eat it, too.”

The Jason Hook "M-4" Explorer Outfit features a deep upper body cutaway, 22 Super Jumbo-sized frets and an angled scarf across the top of the body to give players a comfortable arm “rest.” The guitar also features a Pure White finish with Hook’s signature M-4 “Sherman” graphics.

The “M-4” is powered by Seymour Duncan pickups with a SH-1 Vintage ’59 humbucker in the neck position and a SH-4 "JB" humbucker in the bridge or lead position. The SH-1 Vintage ’59 is inspired by Seth Lover’s original P.A.F.-style pickups but with a slightly scooped midrange for squeal-free performance.

The Limited Edition Jason Hook "M-4" Explorer Outfit will be available in June, with a street price of $899.

