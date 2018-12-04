Epiphone Announces New Joe Bonamassa ES-355 Standard

Epiphone has announced the Limited Edition Joe Bonamassa ES-355 Standard, the company’s sixth signature model with the guitarist.

The new model is a replica of an ES-355 semi-hollowbody archtop that the Gibson Custom Shop built for Bonamassa several years ago. It boasts a 3-ply maple/poplar/maple body and top, a mahogany neck and an ebony fingerboard with perloid block inlays.

Other features include an ebony finish, gold hardware, ProBucker humbuckers, Mallory capacitors, a Bigsby B7 vibrato and Vibramate String Spoiler. Additionally, the headstock’s back sports a "Joe Bonamassa" signature in gold silkprint, while the trussrod cover reads "BONAMASSA" in white silkprint.

A custom hard case and hand-signed certificate of authenticity complete the package.

“It’s my tribute to B.B. King and Keith Richards all at the same time,” Bonamassa says. He adds that the guitar will sell for $999.

For more information, head over to Epiphone.com.