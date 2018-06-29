Epiphone Announces New Joe Pass Emperor-II Pro Archtop

Epiphone Joe Pass Emperor-II Pro (Image credit: Epiphone)

Epiphone has announced its new Joe Pass Emperor-II Pro archtop.

The Joe Pass Emperor-II Pro features hand-scalloped bracing, Epiphone's ProBucker humbuckers with coil-splitting, a Graphtech NuBone XL nut, and Grover Rotomatic tuners.

The guitar has a 24.75" scale length, 20 medium-jumbo frets, gold hardware and a fingerboard radius of 12".

The guitar will be available in Vintage Natural, Vintage Sunburst and Wine Red finishes.

For more on the Epiphone Joe Pass Emperor-II Pro, head on over to epiphone.com.