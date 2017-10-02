Epiphone Debuts Three New Signature Models, Including Tommy Thayer “White Lightning” Explorer

(Image credit: Courtesy of Epiphone)

Epiphone has announced three new artist signature models, including the Tommy Thayer “White Lightning” Explorer.

In addition to the Tommy Thayer “White Lightning” Explorer, Epiphone also announced new signature models from Matt Heafy of Trivium, and Björn Gelotte of In Flames.

Epiphone Ltd. Ed. Tommy Thayer “White Lightning” Explorer Outfit ($899)

Tommy “Spaceman” Thayer returns with his third custom Epiphone, the “White Lightning” Explorer Outfit, inspired by his “White Lightning” Les Paul.

Featuring the classic Explorer body in a Custom Metallic White finish plus Seymour Duncan JB Humbuckers chosen by Thayer, Grover Rotomatic machine heads, a custom hard case and more. Plus, each Ltd. Ed. “White Lightning” Explorer also includes a hand signed Certificate of Authenticity in a presentation binder.

Epiphone Ltd. Ed. Matt Heafy "SnØfall" Les Paul Custom Outfit ($899 (6-string), $949 (7-string))

Longtime Epiphone Signature artist Matt Heafy of Trivium returns with the new Epiphone Ltd. Ed. Matt Heafy "SnØfall" Les Paul Custom Outfit 6-string and 7-string models.

Inspired by Trivium’s critically acclaimed album Silence in the Snow, this time Heafy brings a new twist to his signature Custom Les Paul design with a beautiful Alpine White Gloss finish, Phenolic fingerboard, and EMG active pickups. Plus, both 6 and 7-string Ltd. Ed “SnØfall” Les Pauls include a premium gigbag and a hand-signed Certificate of Authenticity.

Ltd. Ed. Björn Gelotte "Jotun" Les Paul Custom Outfit ($899)

Björn Gelotte of In Flames presents the new Ltd. Ed. Björn Gelotte "Jotun" Les Paul Custom Outfit, his second Epiphone signature model inspired by the In Flames classic co-written with Gelotte for the band’s 1997 album, Whoracle.

The “Jotun” Les Paul features a classic Les Paul Custom in a Bone White finish, EMG “Metalworks” Active Pickups, an Ebony fingerboard and Grover Roto-matic Machine Heads. Gelotte has also added a stainless steel bottle opener on the back of the guitar along with a custom designed Hard Case and a hand signed Certificate of Authenticity.

For technical specs and additional information, visitepiphone.com.