NAMM 2017: Epiphone Introduces Brendon Small Snow Falcon Outfit Flying V

Dethklok creator Brendon Small returns with his second Epiphone signature guitar, the Snow Falcon Outfit. The Ltd. Ed. Brendon Small Snow Falcon Outfit has the historic Flying V profile with a one-of-a-kind Snow Burst finish plus Gibson Burstbucker humbuckers with coil-splitting, KillPot switch, LockTone bridge, Stopbar tailpiece and Grover Rotomatics machine heads plus a Premium Custom Fitted Gigbag.
Small is the co-creator, comedic, and musical imagination behind Dethklok, the virtual metal band featured in the hit animated program produced by Adult Swim, Metalocalypse. Now, Epiphone and Small return with a Flying-V that is truly worthy of Dethklok, "the world's greatest cultural force" and its lead guitarist Skwisgaar Skwigelf, who has already declared the new “Snow Falcon” as “totally Metal times infinity.”