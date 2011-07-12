Epiphone Issues Limited-Edition Sturgis Buffalo Chip 2011 Coronet Guitar

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, motorcycling's largest music festival, which takes place August 5 to 13 in Sturgis, South Dakota, as part of the 71st annual Sturgis Rally.

In celebration of the event, Epiphone has created the Commemorative Sturgis Buffalo Chip 2011 Coronet guitar. The limited-edition model was designed with the Sturgis Buffalo Chip logo and the signature of Buffalo Chip owner Rod Woodruff.

It features a double-cutaway design, single volume control, bolt-on neck, a high-output Epiphone 700T Humbucking pickup, Metallic Black finish, mahogany body and neck and rosewood fingerboard.

The price is $199 including gigbag. Each guitar will be built to order and will be shipped four to six weeks from the order date. Orders are currently being accepted here.

Artists performing at this year’s event include Alice Cooper, Bachman & Turner, Styx, Buckcherry, Def Leppard, Toby Keith, Poison, Greg Allman, Lynyrd Synyrd, Jeff Bridges, Saving Abel, Puddle of Mudd, Tesla and George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

For more information, visit epiphone.com or buffalochip.com.