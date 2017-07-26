Epiphone Releases PR-4E Acoustic/Electric Player Pack Video

Epiphone recently shared a video that sheds some light on their PR-4E Acoustic/Electric Player Pack.

The pack includes the Epiphone PR-4E Acoustic/Electric guitar—a best seller since its first release over a decade ago—as well as an Epiphone Studio Acoustic-15C amp, chromatic tuner, strap, cable, picks, gigbag, and online lessons from eMedia. Truly everything a beginning player needs to get started.

The PR-4E Acoustic-Electric gives players a chance to learn on a guitar that has both professional sound and quality construction at a great price. The PR-4E’s select Spruce top is supported by vintage style X-bracing—just like vintage Epiphone Masterbilts—which not only supports the top but also gives it considerable volume and balance for its size.

It’s a guitar ideal for singer-songwriters too, and thanks to the quality construction and combination of Spruce and Mahogany, the PR-4E doesn’t suffer from sounding “boomy” or “scooped” like other beginner guitars. The Venetian cutaway allows easy reach to the upper frets and gives the PR-4E a distinctive profile that’s both modern and classic.

The Epiphone Studio Acoustic-15C is a 15-watt amp with a specially designed 6.5” speaker in a closed-back cabinet. The amp includes two inputs—both a ¼” instrument cable input (included) and an XLR cable input with individual volume controls for each channel, plus a ¼ headphone input—features rarely found on a small amplifier.

Watch the video below to learn more, or visit epiphone.com.