“One of Japan’s most well-loved guitarists”: Epiphone’s latest Takahiro Matsumoto signature is based on a hugely desirable 1955 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop – and honors the player behind Japan’s best-selling musical act

News
By
published

The founder of legendary Japanese rock act B’z has helped develop an Epiphone recreation of his vintage 1955 Les Paul

Epiphone Takahiro Matsumoto 1955 Les Paul
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Epiphone has partnered with Takahiro 'Tak' Matsumoto – a Grammy-winning session musician, solo artist and record producer – for a 1955 Les Paul Standard signature guitar.

Matsumoto is no stranger to signature models, and over the past decade or so has been honored with a range of Artist Series Gibsons and Epiphones. Back in 2012, the guitarist – who is also the co-founder and guitarist for Japan's best-selling musical act, the rock duo B’z – helped develop a sleek Gibson Double Cut Custom Ebony.

Image 1 of 2
Epiphone Takahiro Matsumoto 1955 Les Paul
(Image credit: Epiphone)
Image 1 of 3
Epiphone Takahiro Matsumoto 1955 Les Paul
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.