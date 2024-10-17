“One of Japan’s most well-loved guitarists”: Epiphone’s latest Takahiro Matsumoto signature is based on a hugely desirable 1955 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop – and honors the player behind Japan’s best-selling musical act

Epiphone has partnered with Takahiro 'Tak' Matsumoto – a Grammy-winning session musician, solo artist and record producer – for a 1955 Les Paul Standard signature guitar.

Matsumoto is no stranger to signature models, and over the past decade or so has been honored with a range of Artist Series Gibsons and Epiphones. Back in 2012, the guitarist – who is also the co-founder and guitarist for Japan's best-selling musical act, the rock duo B’z – helped develop a sleek Gibson Double Cut Custom Ebony.

That Double Cut design ha been adopted across both the Gibson and Epiphone brands for a string of like-minded models, including a wealth of Japanese market-exclusive runs.

More recently, in 2022 he was honored with a top-of-the-range Custom Shop recreation of his gold 1955 Gibson Les Paul Standard – a model that has now been revisited for his newest signature Epiphone.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Epiphone) (Image credit: Epiphone)

Visually, it’s a like-for-like replica of his Gibson model, right down to the open book headstock style that has now become the norm for high-end Epiphones.

Notably, the guitar boasts an Antique Gold finish that covers the entire instrument – including the rear of the body and the back of the neck – as well as a handful of vintage flourishes, such as the sole wraparound bridge with set intonation screws.

Both the maple-topped mahogany body and 12” radius laurel fretboard are bound, while the Custom Tak ’59 Rounded C neck is sourced from one piece of mahogany. There’s also a Graph Tech nut, Long Tenon neck joint, mother of pearl trapezoid inlays and Gold Speed knobs to complement the vintage vibe.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A pair of Gibson Burstbucker Pro Alnico 5 humbuckers are drafted in (always a nice addition to Epiphone models) and can be controlled via the standard Les Paul control layout.

With Matsumoto’s signature seemingly absent from the guitar itself, this particular model is well-positioned to be a hugely accessible electric guitar that will probably strike a chord with those on the hunt for a ’55-inspired Epiphone Les Paul with some faithful vintage flair.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epiphone) (Image credit: Epiphone) (Image credit: Epiphone)

To that end, this wouldn’t look out of place as a standard model in Epiphone’s recently announced Inspired by Gibson Custom Shop range.

The Tak Matsumoto 1955 Les Paul Standard Antique Gold is available as an Epiphone exclusive. A price is yet to be confirmed, but according to Epiphone’s site filter, it sits in the ‘$1,299 or more’ bracket.

Head over to Epiphone to find out more.