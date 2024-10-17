“One of Japan’s most well-loved guitarists”: Epiphone’s latest Takahiro Matsumoto signature is based on a hugely desirable 1955 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop – and honors the player behind Japan’s best-selling musical act
Epiphone has partnered with Takahiro 'Tak' Matsumoto – a Grammy-winning session musician, solo artist and record producer – for a 1955 Les Paul Standard signature guitar.
Matsumoto is no stranger to signature models, and over the past decade or so has been honored with a range of Artist Series Gibsons and Epiphones. Back in 2012, the guitarist – who is also the co-founder and guitarist for Japan's best-selling musical act, the rock duo B’z – helped develop a sleek Gibson Double Cut Custom Ebony.
That Double Cut design ha been adopted across both the Gibson and Epiphone brands for a string of like-minded models, including a wealth of Japanese market-exclusive runs.
More recently, in 2022 he was honored with a top-of-the-range Custom Shop recreation of his gold 1955 Gibson Les Paul Standard – a model that has now been revisited for his newest signature Epiphone.
Visually, it’s a like-for-like replica of his Gibson model, right down to the open book headstock style that has now become the norm for high-end Epiphones.
Notably, the guitar boasts an Antique Gold finish that covers the entire instrument – including the rear of the body and the back of the neck – as well as a handful of vintage flourishes, such as the sole wraparound bridge with set intonation screws.
Both the maple-topped mahogany body and 12” radius laurel fretboard are bound, while the Custom Tak ’59 Rounded C neck is sourced from one piece of mahogany. There’s also a Graph Tech nut, Long Tenon neck joint, mother of pearl trapezoid inlays and Gold Speed knobs to complement the vintage vibe.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
A pair of Gibson Burstbucker Pro Alnico 5 humbuckers are drafted in (always a nice addition to Epiphone models) and can be controlled via the standard Les Paul control layout.
With Matsumoto’s signature seemingly absent from the guitar itself, this particular model is well-positioned to be a hugely accessible electric guitar that will probably strike a chord with those on the hunt for a ’55-inspired Epiphone Les Paul with some faithful vintage flair.
To that end, this wouldn’t look out of place as a standard model in Epiphone’s recently announced Inspired by Gibson Custom Shop range.
The Tak Matsumoto 1955 Les Paul Standard Antique Gold is available as an Epiphone exclusive. A price is yet to be confirmed, but according to Epiphone’s site filter, it sits in the ‘$1,299 or more’ bracket.
Head over to Epiphone to find out more.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
“I was quite enamored by Gretsch guitars. Over the years, I started to collect them – I probably own most of them”: Gretsch honors Depeche Mode icon Martin Gore with a stunning signature based on one of his prized vintage guitars
“The sports car versions of all our classic models”: Fender’s new top-of-the-line American Ultra II guitars are more advanced than anything it has produced before – and feature its fastest necks yet