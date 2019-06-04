Ernie Ball Announces New Primo, Mega and Mammoth Slinky Sets

Back in March, Ernie Ball announced the new Ultra and Burly Slinky strings. Now, the company has added three more Slinky gauges—the Primo Slinky, Mega Slinky and Mammoth Slinky Nickel Wound sets.

The Primo Slinky and Mega Slinky sets feature half-gauge strings, with the Primo set range running from .0095 -.044 and the Mega running from .0105 to .048.

The Mammoth strings, meanwhile boast a gauge range of .012 to .062 and are the heaviest Slinky strings available, designed for drop tunings.

Ernie Ball Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings are made from nickel plated steel wire wrapped around tin plated hex shaped steel core wire. The plain strings are made of specially tempered tin plated high carbon steel.

The Primo, Mega and Mammoth Slinky sets are available for $5.99 each.

For more information, head over to Ernie Ball.