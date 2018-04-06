Ernie Ball Music Man Announces Ball Family Reserve April Limited Collection

Left to right: John Petrucci Majesty Sahara Burst, Axis Super Sport Buckeye Burl Top, and James Valentine Sunburst Finish.

The latest Ernie Ball Music Man Ball Family Reserve limited collection is here. These rare pieces—previously reserved for family and Ernie Ball Music Man’s loyal artists—are offered in limited production runs to the public, and feature some of the finest figured tone woods and finishes.

This month's offering includes the Axis Super Sport Buckeye Burl Top, John Petrucci Majesty Sahara Burst, and James Valentine Sunburst Finish.

Axis Super Sport Buckeye Burl Top

Limited to just 80 pieces worldwide, this special edition Axis Super Sport features an African mahogany body with exotic buckeye burl top. The neck is made using highly figured roasted maple and the roasted maple fretboard is wrapped with hand fitted black binding. Each guitar comes with dual humbucking pickups, all black hardware, a numbered certificate of authenticity, and ships in an SKB hardshell case.

John Petrucci Majesty Sahara Burst

Here we have a Custom Majesty six string guitar in trans Sahara Burst finish. This BFR Majesty features an enlarged roasted flame maple shield for a slightly brighter tone and unique exotic aesthetic. The African mahogany and roasted top are fully buffed in gloss polyester with contrasting satin finished back. The dark ebony fingerboard features Majesty inlays and 24 stainless steel frets. The overall aesthetic package is enhanced by a John Petrucci autographed tremolo backplate and all chrome hardware. Limited to 36 pieces worldwide.

James Valentine Valentine Sunburst Finish

This Custom James Valentine signature guitar comes with a slab ash body in Vintage three tone sunburst. The highly figured oil- and wax-rubbed satin roasted flame maple neck is outfitted with ¼” white dots and hand fitted white binding, adding to the overall exquisite appeal. Limited in quantity to 41 pieces, each guitar comes with a back cavity cover autographed by James Valentine, a numbered certificate of authenticity, and ships in an SKB hardshell case.

To find out more, visit music-man.com.