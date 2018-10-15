Ernie Ball Music Man Debuts Ball Family Reserve October Limited Collection

The latest Ernie Ball Music Man Ball Family Reserve limited collection is here. These rare pieces—previously reserved for family and Ernie Ball Music Man’s loyal artists—are offered in limited production runs to the public, and feature some of the finest figured tone woods and finishes.

This month's offering includes the Majesty Cinnabar Red, Valentine Pine Green, StingRay White Smoke and Axis Steel Blue guitars.

Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty Cinnabar Red (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Limited to just 105 pieces worldwide, the Majesty Cinnabar Red features a streamlined fretboard with two strips of Pearl inlays, which replace the traditional Majesty shield position markers. A Cinnabar Red Sparkle finish covers the entire body, headstock, and back of the neck. Each guitar has been hand-signed by John Petrucci.

Ernie Ball Music Man Valentine Pine Green (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Limited to 63 pieces worldwide, the Valentine Pine Green features pearl block inlays and a headstock painted to match its body, which is Select Ash with a custom Pine Green finish, white pickup rings and gold hardware. The guitar also features a roasted maple neck with rosewood fingerboard and hand-fitted white binding.

Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay White Smoke (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Limited to 39 pieces worldwide, the StingRay White Smoke features pearl block inlays and a headstock that is painted to match the body. The guitar has a custom White Smoke finish with a Tortoiseshell guard and matching white plastic pickup covers. Its roasted maple neck has a rosewood fingerboard and hand-fitted white binding.

Ernie Ball Music Man Axis Steel Blue (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Limited to 75 pieces worldwide, the Axis Steel Blue features a one-piece maple fingerboard without inlays, a Flame figured maple top in a hand-stained custom Blue Steel finish, plus a Satin-finished, figured maple neck with Schaller tuners and hand fitted black binding.

For more on the guitars, head on over to music-man.com.