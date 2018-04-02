Ernie Ball Music Man Unveils New StingRay RS, Cutlass RS Guitars

Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled its new StingRay RS, Cutlass RS and Cutlass RS HSS electric guitars.

Ernie Ball Music Man Cutlass RS (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man Cutlass RS

The 2018 Cutlass RS features a brand new roasted figured maple neck with rosewood or maple fingerboard (the fingerboard option depends on body color). The Cutlass RS retains all its original specifications including vintage spec electronics, a smooth modern tremolo system and a lightweight alder body. An oversized 4 over 2 headstock with straight string pull provides superior tuning stability. 2018 also marks the introduction of Firemist Silver, a new finish option for the Cutlass.

Ernie Ball Music Man Cutlass RS HSS (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man Cutlass RS HSS

The 2018 Cutlass RS HSS features a brand new roasted figured maple neck with rosewood or maple fingerboard (the fingerboard option depends on body color). The RS HSS model retains all of the familiar elements of the original Cutlass, including an alder body, super smooth modern tremolo and an oversized 4 over 2 headstock. The bridge pickup in the HSS is a custom-wound Music Man ceramic humbucker with a vintage sound that compliments the single coils, yet has plenty of crunchy rhythms and biting lead tones. Also new for 2018 are two new finish options—Firemist Silver with a maple fretboard and Stealth Black with an ebony fretboard and a matte black finished maple neck.

Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay RS (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay RS

The 2018 Stingray RS features a brand new roasted figured maple neck with ebony, rosewood or maple fingerboard (the fingerboard option depends on body color). The StingRay RS retains all of its original specifications including vintage spec humbucking pickups, a smooth modern tremolo system and an offset lightweight African mahogany body. The sound is big and bold when needed but smooth as glass if desired thanks to the perfectly voiced custom pickups.

A three-way switch accesses versatile coil combinations while an oversized 4 over 2 headstock with straight string pull provides superior tuning stability. Also new for 2018 are three new finish options—Vintage Turquoise, Firemist Silver and Stealth Black with an ebony fretboard and a matte black finished maple neck.

You can check out demos of the Cutlass RS HSS and StingRay RS guitars below.

For more on the new models, head on over to music-man.com.