ESO Strap Introduces Its First Bass Strap

(Image credit: ESO Strap)

After experiencing quick success with the original ESO Strap in 2015, the company has expanded its line with the introduction of a bass strap.

The company's patent pending designs are offered in seven colors and manufactured in Seattle.

Features:

• Patent pending contoured "S" shape avoids pressure points and never cuts into your neck.

• Patent pending in-seam pick pockets enable you to seamlessly replace or store your collection; bypassing any interruption to the music.

• Two smooth stop adjustors to achieve the perfect length, without removing your guitar.

• High-density foam core for optimal comfort and minimal aesthetic.

• Interior heavyweight backing designed for longterm strength and flexibility.

• Reinforced stitching on all critical points throughout strap.

• 1-oz. urethane DWR moisture coating to keep out perspiration.

• Hand-crafted Brazilian leather end pieces.

• Available left or right-handed.

“We love making products more functional and thought the world might like our versions of the perfect guitar and bass strapsm,” says ESO Strap's Holly Corcorran.

You can check out the company's full line at esostrap.com.