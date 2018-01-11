Esoterik Guitars Unveils Its First Seven-String Model, the DR2-7

Esoterik Guitars has released its first seven-string model, the DR2-7.

From the company: This 26.5-inch scale length, high-end, neck-through guitar features precision balance, control and sustain. It combines a five-piece maple and walnut neck secured between a mahogany body with a carved top and a concave back, 24 easily accessible medium-jumbo stainless steel frets and a 16-inch radius ebony fretboard with ebony binding that features blue Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side dots.

This model also features a conveniently located spoke-nut two-way adjustable truss rod and a stunning satin black finish. The DR2-7 comes with active EMG 81/85 pickups, a Floyd Rose Pro tremolo with a locking nut and Gotoh 510 tuners on a reverse headstock. The DR2-7 headstock is topped with an ebony overlay with a mother-of-pearl inlaid logo. It comes with two volumes, one master tone and a three-way toggle.

The wood-matched electronics cavity cover plate also features a subtle laser engraved logo. All new Esoterik models include a custom fit hard-shell case and a custom setup. Customers can take advantage of a $1,245 pre-order sale price at esoterikguitars.com.

The DR2-7 features:

Body: Mahogany (Semi Trans Satin Black)

Neck: Neck thru- Maple with walnut strips

Pickups: EMG 81-7 (bridge)/85-7 (neck) (Active)

Bridge: Floyd Rose Pro

Knob layout: close neck volume

Controls: 2 volume / 1 tone / 3-way toggle

Tuners: Gotoh 510

Reverse Headstock Overlay: Ebony with pearl inlay

Fret Dots: None (no face dots)

Side dots: Blue Luminlay Glow-in-the-dark

Fretboard: Ebony with ebony binding

Nut: Locking Floyd Rose / width= 1.874 (47.6mm)

Frets: 24 medium-jumbo stainless steel

Scale length: 26.5″

Neck thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)

Fretboard radius: 16″

Neck Shape: Modern Flat Oval "D" shape

Truss Rod: 2-way adjustable spoke nut

Cover Plate Laser Engraving: Phoenix splatter

Hardshell case: Included

Average weight: 8 lbs.

To learn more, visit esoterikguitars.com.