Esoterik Guitars Unveils Its First Seven-String Model, the DR2-7

Esoterik Guitars has released its first seven-string model, the DR2-7.
From the company: This 26.5-inch scale length, high-end, neck-through guitar features precision balance, control and sustain. It combines a five-piece maple and walnut neck secured between a mahogany body with a carved top and a concave back, 24 easily accessible medium-jumbo stainless steel frets and a 16-inch radius ebony fretboard with ebony binding that features blue Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side dots.
This model also features a conveniently located spoke-nut two-way adjustable truss rod and a stunning satin black finish. The DR2-7 comes with active EMG 81/85 pickups, a Floyd Rose Pro tremolo with a locking nut and Gotoh 510 tuners on a reverse headstock. The DR2-7 headstock is topped with an ebony overlay with a mother-of-pearl inlaid logo. It comes with two volumes, one master tone and a three-way toggle.
The wood-matched electronics cavity cover plate also features a subtle laser engraved logo. All new Esoterik models include a custom fit hard-shell case and a custom setup. Customers can take advantage of a $1,245 pre-order sale price at esoterikguitars.com.
The DR2-7 features:
- Body: Mahogany (Semi Trans Satin Black)
- Neck: Neck thru- Maple with walnut strips
- Pickups: EMG 81-7 (bridge)/85-7 (neck) (Active)
- Bridge: Floyd Rose Pro
- Knob layout: close neck volume
- Controls: 2 volume / 1 tone / 3-way toggle
- Tuners: Gotoh 510
- Reverse Headstock Overlay: Ebony with pearl inlay
- Fret Dots: None (no face dots)
- Side dots: Blue Luminlay Glow-in-the-dark
- Fretboard: Ebony with ebony binding
- Nut: Locking Floyd Rose / width= 1.874 (47.6mm)
- Frets: 24 medium-jumbo stainless steel
- Scale length: 26.5″
- Neck thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
- Fretboard radius: 16″
- Neck Shape: Modern Flat Oval "D" shape
- Truss Rod: 2-way adjustable spoke nut
- Cover Plate Laser Engraving: Phoenix splatter
- Hardshell case: Included
- Average weight: 8 lbs.
To learn more, visit esoterikguitars.com.