Esoterik Introduces New FR27 Baritone Guitar

Esoterik Guitars has introduced its newest model, the FR27 baritone guitar. With a 27” scale length neck and a five-piece maple and walnut neck with wenge accented strips, among other features, the FR27 is the company's second baritone model.

The guitar also features a swamp ash body with a carved top and a concave back, and 24 medium-jumbo stainless steel frets on a 16” radius ebony fretboard with ebony binding and blue Luminlay glow-in-the-dark fret markers with side dots.

The FR27 also comes with a 2-way adjustable spoke nut truss rod, a semi translucent black/semi gloss finish, Seymour Duncan Nazgul/Sentient pickups and a Floyd Rose Pro tremolo with a locking nut and Gotoh 510 mini tuners on a reverse headstock. 1 master volume, a 5-way selector switch and a Tesi POCO blue LED killswitch are also included.

The wood matched electronics cavity cover plate also features a subtle laser engraved logo, while a custom fit hard-shell case and a custom setup are also included.

The current, pre-sale price of the FR27 is $1,275. You can preorder one for yourself at esoterikguitars.com.