Eventide Announces Free Download of Ultrachannel Native Strip

Eventide has announced the immediate availability of its new channel strip plug-in.

The UltraChannel 64-bit native plug-in for AU, VST and AAX64 for Mac and PC features micro pitch functionality from the H8000, stereo delays with variable feedback paths, plus two stages of compression, gating and five bands of parametric EQ.

UltraChannel is available as a free download. Copy and paste Access Code 06D25B8E and head here http://bit.ly/UltraChannel through midnight July 8, 2014. After this promo ends, UItraChannel native will cost $249.

UltraChannel features a pair of dynamics processors: the O-Pressor, capable of extreme compression (this is the compressor section of the Omnipressor) and a conventional compressor with de-essing and side-chain capability.

UltraChannel also offers Soft-Saturation, and Transformer emulation which recreates transformer core saturation. This feature adds harmonics to low frequency material while remaining relatively transparent to the rest of signal.

FlexiPath routing allows drag and drop for reordering the signal path of the top level components (O-Pressor, compressor/de-esser, EQ, Gate.)

“Eventide invites all native plug-in users to own this flexible sound shaping tool with our compliments,” said Ray Maxwell, vice president sales and marketing. “We can think of no better way of inviting new users to join the Eventide family than to share this great plug-in with everyone. We are confident that once you’ve had a taste of Eventide, you’ll be back for more.”